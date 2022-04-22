Newark School Board. April 20, 2022

The Newark Board of Education meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (April 6th-Regular). There were no Communications or Awards reported. There were no Public Comments or responses to previous Public Comment.

Board Member Brad Steves spoke to his concerns and ideas about overall safety and security personnel in the District. He shared research he had done regarding safety staff in other districts. He suggested the Board consider increasing trained safety staff to address issues such as aggression/fighting in the Middle School.

Meet the Candidates Night will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM, likely to be a virtual format that will be determined and shared with the public. Next, Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau provided a thorough review of the 2022-2023 Budget Proposal. The following points were shared: Total Budget: $56,740,572, Administration $5,391,838, Program: $43,517,354, Capital $7,832,385, Tax Levy Increase $373,243 (2.7%)

Increases in the 2022-23 Budget were attributed to health insurance costs and salaries for staff retention purposes. The 2022-23 Budget was approved by the Board, as well as the Tax Levy Report Card.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who shared that the State Math Assessment for Grades 3-8 will occur next week. She also mentioned an upcoming Family Professional Development event on the Committee for Special Education (CSE).

Superintendent Hausenaur noted the District received recognition as a National Unified Champion School for Special Olympics; this is the highest designation for creating an inclusive environment.

She also mentioned upcoming training on Restorative Practices and De-escalation.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Gnau reported that his office has been focused on the 2022-23 Budget as well as preparation for the upcoming annual audits this Spring and Summer.

The Board approved the following personnel: Briana Orshal (Per-diem Substitute), Jennifer Cruz (Extended School Day Teacher), Nichelle Cruz (Extended School Day Teaching Assistant), Oscar Gonzalez (Extended School Day Teaching Assistant), Shannon Been (Part-time Teacher-Lincoln), MarBeth Springett (Per-diem Substitute- Clerical), Pilar Cespedes (Per-diem Substitute-Teacher), James Brieythaupt (Extended School Day Teacher), Danielle Burry (Extended School Day Teacher), Susan VanDuyne (Temporary Cleaner).

The Board approved 3 resignations and 2 coaching positions.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be May 4th at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter