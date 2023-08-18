Newark School Board. Aug. 16, 2023

School Board President Julie Nevelizer opened the meeting of the Newark Board of Education. There were no scheduled presentations for the Board.

The Board planned for their annual Professional Development opportunities, which will include a presentation on BoardDocs capabilities, a collective Book Study (7 Languages of Appreciation), and attendance at regional conference opportunities. The subcommittee meeting dates were scheduled.

The Board also discussed parameters of the annual building tour, which will be scheduled for November due to the Director of Facilities only recently having been hired.

The Board approved the following personnel: Gregory Hixson (Bus Driver per-diem substitutes), Gina Landry (per-diem substitute), James White (English Teacher-MS, $61,912-salary), Kelly Puckett (Long Term Substitute-KS, $45,533-salary), Kristin Ferreri (Teacher-KS, $65,010 salary), Lisa Ann Brown (Special Education Teacher-KS, $46,663-salary), Haley Sabin (Teacher-KS,$45,533-salary), Kimberly Sutter (ELA Teacher-HS $56,132-salary),Hunter Victorious (Network Technician-HS, $50,000 salary), Sheila Dittmer (Interim Transportation Supervisor, $96,000), Roxanne Burgess (Teacher Aide-PS, $16.19/hour), Debora Barry (Community Education Instructor-HS, $20.00/hour), Jesus Garcia Ruiz (Long Term Substitute-Spanish $45,799/salary), Matthew Roelands (Long Term Substitute-Spanish,$45,174-salary).

The Board approved 1 Extended School Day Support Staff and 2 Student Workers. The Board approved the creation of the following positions: 2.0 FTE Teacher Aides. The Board approved 1 leave of absence, 7 resignations, and rescinded 2 appointments.

The meeting was then adjourned to the Board Retreat portion of the evening.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is scheduled for September 6th at 6:30 pm.

