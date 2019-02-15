Newark School Board, February 13, 2019

The tentative 2019-2020 school budget was reviewed in terms of the Governor’s proposed state budget. The development of the budget now awaits state aid budget finalization.

Superintendent Matt Cook expects to have clearer projections on staffing at the next meeting.

The Board of Education next received a presentation by Sheriff Barry Virts and Jay Roscup on the Wayne County Sheriff School Resource Officer (SRO) Program, as it had been implemented in other schools in the area (Sodus, North Rose-Wolcott, Wayne).

The presentation focused on how the institution of an SRO can bring a new perspective to the school environment. The projected cost of the SRO program would be $66,804 plus vehicle costs.

The Board reviewed and approved the 2019-2020 School Calendar. They also approved 2019 budget vote hours of 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Board received a presentation on the new school accountability system as per the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Superintendent Cook focused on the opportunity of the $100,000 ESSA funding available to the district due to the designation as a Target District to support greater educational equity.

Krista Lewis reviewed specific data and required Comprehensive Support and Improvement school interventions.

The Board approved the following staffing personnel: Betty Lou Joyce-Obrien (per diem substitute), Timothy Sampsell (Childhood Education 1-6), Dawn Housser (Per-diem Long Term Substitute), Michael Miller (Head Mechanic), Felicia Lathrop (Custodian), Helen Orlando (Teaching Assistant), Christy Meirdierks (Teaching Assistant), Michelle DeYulio (Teaching Assistant), Sabrina Abbott (Teacher Aide), Matthew Holland (temporary Broadcaster).

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for March 6th at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter