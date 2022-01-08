Newark School Board Jan 5, 2022

The Newark School Board meeting was opened to the Public with as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (December 1st-Regular, December 15th-Special). The Board received a presentation from Athletic Director Chris Corey on the Fall Student Athletes, noting he high achievement of Newark athletics.

There were no Public Comments submitted prior to this virtual meeting. Board President Yvonne MacTaggert noted that there were no response to questions posed in previous meetings.

The Board of Education goals and action items were then revisited, as scheduled for review each quarter. The Board set their Retreat date for February 19th.

There was a reminder of a Special Board Meeting on February 8th to approve a new member to fill the current vacancy.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted that New York State has cancelled the January Regents Examinations; the intention is to have students remain on schedule and in the building during the week.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Ed Gnau provided his Verbal Reports which noted more upcoming audits and work on the Capital Project. The Human Resources Department provided its Verbal Report stating the hiring of new staff in support positions in all buildings.

Finally for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who reported that the Middle School has moved to remote learning the rest of the week, due to the COVID surge in the community resulting in high staff absence. She noted that the District has handed out additional masks and testing kits.

The Board accepted the 1st reading of the following Policies:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the District

Regular Board Meetings and Rules (Quorum and Parliamentary Procedure)(Revised)

Professional Growth / Staff Development (Revised)

Temporary Personnel (Revised)

Instruction in Certain Subjects

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be January 19th at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter