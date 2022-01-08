Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 7th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark School Board Jan 5, 2022

by WayneTimes.com
January 7, 2022

The Newark School Board meeting was opened to the Public with as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (December 1st-Regular, December 15th-Special).   The Board received a presentation from Athletic Director Chris Corey on the Fall Student Athletes, noting  he high achievement of Newark athletics.

There were no Public Comments submitted prior to this virtual meeting.  Board President Yvonne MacTaggert noted that there were no response to questions posed in previous meetings.  

The Board of Education goals and action items were then revisited, as scheduled for review each quarter.  The Board set their Retreat date for February 19th.  

There was a reminder of a Special Board Meeting on February 8th to approve a new member to fill the current vacancy. 

 First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted that New York State has cancelled the January Regents Examinations; the intention is to have students remain on schedule and in the building during the week.  

Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Ed Gnau provided his Verbal Reports which noted more upcoming audits and work on the Capital Project.  The Human Resources Department provided its Verbal Report stating the hiring of new staff in support positions in all buildings.  

Finally for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who reported that the Middle School has moved to remote learning the rest of the week, due to the COVID surge in the community resulting in high staff absence.  She noted that the District has handed out additional masks and testing kits.

The Board accepted the 1st reading of the following Policies:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the District

Regular Board Meetings and Rules (Quorum and Parliamentary Procedure)(Revised)

Professional Growth / Staff Development (Revised)

Temporary Personnel (Revised)

Instruction in Certain Subjects

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be January 19th at 6:30.  

By Casey C. Carpenter

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bush (Mason), Dolores Bessie

WALWORTH: Was called home to her makers loving arms after a long illness on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 87.  She is welcomed home by her husband Gordon “Rusty” Bush and three of their children Gordon W, Steve W, and Baby Bush.  Her parents Donald & Edith (Huffman) Mason and Brother David […]

Read More
Cornish, Robert L (Bobby)

WOLCOTT: Passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at age 57. He was born to Robert Cornish Sr. and Arlene Douglass Bassett. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing things, and his vodka. He was the life of the party and will surely be missed. Bobby was predeceased by his mother Arlene Bassett, stepfather Richard Bassett, lots […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square