Newark School Board. June 1, 2022

The Newark Board of Education meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (May 18-Regular).

High School French Teacher Rachel Christolini, shared with the Board the France Exchange Trip and her plan to resume this experience for students in 2023. Julia Solan and Kari Hamelinck brought a group of students to demonstrate Restorative Practices with the Board Members. The students led the combined group in Circle Activities, introducing the Board to facets of Restorative Practices including talking pieces, community building, rounds and connections, and the history of these practices in some indigenous cultures.

There were no Public Comments or responses to previous Public Comment.

Superintendent Susan Hasenaur briefly reviewed the current status of the District Strategic Planning process. She encouraged community members to review and vote on the 3 draft Mission Statements available on the website.

The Board then engaged in a discussion of some options to explore for District-wide Safety/Security staffing.

The Board decided to change meeting times for the summer to 6 pm.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who shared with the Board that planning for the Red’s Academy, professional development opportunities for staff during the summer, has started.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau reiterated the audit process as it is currently underway in his office. Daniel McAlphi (HR) shared with the Board that his Department is requesting the creation of some additional positions, as well as actively interviewing for open positions. Superintendent Susan Hausenaur shared how impressed she was with the ELNBs and expressed her gratitude to the drama and music departments and associated families for all their support to the students.

The Board approved the following personnel: Heather Schlegel (Science-HS), Luke Baum (Math-HS), Theresa Bargh (Speech Pathologist), Alessandro Macaluso (Science-HS), Amanda Hutteman (Speech Pathologist), Madison Rzatkiewicz (ELA -MS), Marie Fischer (Teacher-KS), Christina Sullivan (TOSA-DO), Michael DaVanzo (TOSA-DO/BL), Tiffany Figuero (Food Service Helper), Vicki McBride (Substitute Teaching Assistant). The Board approved the creation of six new positions and six resignations. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be June 15th at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter