Newark School Board meeting 6/19/19

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of previous meeting minutes (6/5/2019).

Athletic Director Chris Corey recognized the Spring Scholar Athletes and team-wide averages for Girls Varsity Lacrosse (91.8), Girls JV Lacrosse (90.2) , Boys Varsity Baseball (90.7), Boys JV Baseball (90.2), Girls Varsity Track & Field (92.7) and Scholar Athlete Patch Recipients with averages 90% or above, as well as a number of individual athlete awards.

The Board then held the annual Tenure Recognition for the following staff: Ashley Davis, Christine Seymore, Claire Botelho, Alicia Kennedy, and Bob Humphrey.

Each of the building principals then briefly reviewed the year in their building.

Sue Achille and Greg Herbst, of Perkins and Lincoln Schools, stressed the usefulness of the Fastbridge Program to monitor and support Tier 2 interventions in ELA, improving attendance, and addressing disruptive behaviors in the classroom.

Jeff Hamelink of Kelley School spoke about creating leadership opportunities including student-led conferences and innovative ideas for engaging families.

Teresa Prinzi, the Middle School Principal, spoke of the efforts to create systems focused on MTSS and the work of restorative practices, made with the support of the Board’s approval of additional staff.

Thomas Roote of the High School highlighted the work of the student “It’s Real” Group in conjunction with the “My Brother’s Keeper”movement as it has led to the development of a Cultural Competency class next year

The Board discussed and approved the District and individual Building Plans required by the State Education Department.

Ed Gnau then reviewed the Fund Balance and Reserve Allocation; the Board then approved the recommendations. A brief update was made regarding the Perkins playground.

A wish list has been created and the next step is the determination of a project number by the State Education Department.

The Board approved of the following personnel: Randy Mayo (Cleaner), Richard Flynn(Teacher/School Monitor); Elizabeth Miller (Art Teacher); Gwendolyn Curtis (Library Media Specialist); Julie Miller-Trembley (Long Term Sub Foreign Language); Carrie Petrie (Long Term Substitute, Elementary); Taurie Decker (Long Term Substitute, Elementary Jennifer Michael (Temporary Clerical Substitute); Carlos Smith (Oral Interpreter); Aaron Sweet (Community Education Instructor); Joshuan Vazquez (Student Worker); Rustin Havert (School Bus Driver).

The Board additionally approved the following Employment Agreements: Director of Facilities, Network Technician, IT Support Specialist.

By Casey Carpenter

the flooding was to be expected as the new norm., the mayor answered that the governor’s office has stated that this is to be expected for the next 5 years, and that multiple class action law suits were being brought against the IJC. This brought an open discussion that indicated the 2014 plan for lake levels clearly benefits shipping, business, and moneyed individuals, and sacrifices residents and the little guys.

Old business.

The village hall survey was accepted into record.

An exemption for a Lake Rd. lot that allowed a camper to be parked there and be lived in due to the house becoming unsafe was revoked. Too much time has passed without enough work being done.

New business.

The 2019 pay schedule was approved with amendments.

Williamson Law book tax collection agreement was approved, the village clerk noted it’s working wonderfully.

Approving members for the waterfront advisory board was delayed,

Reviewing changes to the animal control law 57-1 has been set for a public hearing July 18th at 6:15pm.

And a resolution to revoke IJC plan 2014 passed unanimously.

A motion was passed to pay Village bills for the month.

The village has received a donation from Rose United Methodist Church in the amount of $250.00. It was decided to reserve that money for lunches for all the workers and volunteers that have helped with the flooding emergency.

Motion to adjourn at 7:42pm

by Tom Stoughtenger