Newark School Board meeting April 7, 2021

The Newark School Board meeting was called to general order with the Pledge of Allegiance, as the meeting had already been in Executive Session.

The Board received a presentation on the SHAPE (Social skills Helping All People) program that is held in the Lincoln Elementary School. This classroom allows for the development of appropriate social-emotional skills and the collaboration with outside community supports including behavioral health counseling services.

The teaching staff shared a small sampling of the supports that are individualized for the students in the SHAPE Program, as well as short video testimonials by elementary students.

The presentation also included some high school student art and reflection projects. The recent Superintendent’s Conference Day was reviewed with offered training for staff that included training in technology, social emotional impacts of COVID-19, and other elective professional training opportunities.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau then presented the Board with the 2021-2022 School District Budget; he emphasized the influx of federal funding that has only this same day caused for some recent changes. The total budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $50,857,919. This is broken down as follows: Administration 9.5%; Program 76.5%; Capital 14%. The total budget represents a change overall as an increase of $567,454 and an increase of local tax levy of $257,756. There are no plans for any staffing changes or program changes. The District currently has a reserve amount of $7,445,850. The Board approved a series of minor changes to three policies.

The Board received a video presentation from Wayne FingerLakes BOCES on the necessary changes that were made during this past year. A video entitled Making Success Through COVID-19 was shared with the Board.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is Wednesday April 21st at 7:00 available virtually through the school YouTube and Facebook links.

By Casey Carpenter