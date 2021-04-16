Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 17th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark School Board meeting April 7, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
April 16, 2021

The Newark School Board meeting was called to general order with the Pledge of Allegiance, as the meeting had already been in Executive Session.

The Board received a presentation on the SHAPE (Social skills Helping All People) program that is held in the Lincoln Elementary School.  This classroom allows for the development of appropriate social-emotional skills and the collaboration with outside community supports including behavioral health counseling services. 

The teaching staff shared a small sampling of the supports that are individualized for the students in the SHAPE Program, as well as short video testimonials by elementary students.

The presentation also included some high school student art and reflection projects. The recent Superintendent’s Conference Day was reviewed with offered training for staff that included training in technology, social emotional impacts of COVID-19, and other elective professional training opportunities. 

Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau then presented the Board with the 2021-2022 School District Budget; he emphasized the influx of federal funding that has only this same day caused for some recent changes.  The total budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $50,857,919.  This is broken down as follows:  Administration 9.5%; Program 76.5%; Capital 14%.  The total budget represents a change overall as an increase of $567,454 and an increase of local tax levy of $257,756. There are no plans for any staffing changes or program changes.  The District currently has a reserve amount of $7,445,850.  The Board approved a series of minor changes to three policies.

 The Board received a video presentation from Wayne FingerLakes BOCES on the necessary changes that were made during this past year. A video entitled Making Success Through COVID-19 was shared with the Board.  

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is Wednesday April 21st at 7:00 available virtually through the school YouTube and Facebook links. 

 By Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Monica, David W.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, born 11/23/1942, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on 4/15/2021 while surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Jessica) Marino of Cato, NY, Helen (Troy) Sebastiano of Clyde, NY, Robert Whitton of Savannah, NY and David Jr (Lauren) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Courtney, […]

Read More
Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.  Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square