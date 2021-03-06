Newark School Board meeting, March 3, 2021

The Newark Board of Education meeting, which had already been in Executive Session, opened to the Public with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the meeting agenda. The Board then approved the minutes of the previous meeting (February 24th-Regular).

The Board then moved on to new Business with a discussion of considerations for the full in-person Reopening of the School. The policies for “exposure time” and “quarantining” were reviewed, noting that building distancing edicate and cohorting allow for specific quarantine for select staff and students following a confirmed exposure incident.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Krista Lewis stated that there are some important considerations for the reopening of the District. She cited the importance of maintaining consistency for students as it is so very far into the instruction year. Lewis also raised the question of whether it was possible to accommodate in-person learning within the physical constructs of the school buildings, using guidances about reduced classroom sizes.

The consideration of district liability for possible community spread in the school; the District will continue to adhere to NYS DOH guidelines. The District will continue to use information it can gather from stakeholders for the duration of a week, with the formation of a plan for consideration by the next Board Meeting.

The Board then received a presentation on the District and Community Mental Health Status with consideration of the stressors of COVID during the past year. Laurie Palmisano shared with the Board data on student mental health, expressing the importance of universal screening tools to identify student and staff mental health needs. Staff who are identified as needing additional supports have been offered through the Employee Assistance Program. This data will be brought back to individual buildings to inquire across staff to generate ideas about options to have staff support each other. Students who are identified as needing additional supports can be offered supports through community programs that partner with the District (i.e. WBH, YAP).

The Board nominated and approved John Addyman as a candidate for the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Board of Education. There was no Public Comment made. The Board accepted the 2nd Reading and Adoption of the following draft policy: 5633 Gender Neutral Single-Occupancy Bathrooms

Assistant Superintendent of Finances Ed Gnau reviewed recent audits of multiple departments, which were favorable. he Meeting was adjourned. The next scheduled meeting of the Newark Board of Education is March 17th at 7:00 pm.

