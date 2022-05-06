Newark School Board meeting    May 4, 2022   

The meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (April 20th-Regular, April 27th-Regular).

Athletic Director Chris Corey presented the 2021-22 Winter Scholar Athlete Awards. He noted the accomplishments of teams and individual athletes and the special nature of being able to present these awards to a full audience of athletes and families.

There were no Public Comments or responses to previous Public Comment.

Board Member Richard Martin shared with the Board an article titled “Who Speaks for the Public”; he stressed the importance of the Board representing the community and not simply being “the loudest voice in the room.”

Individual Board Members shared ideas regarding this topic, including open Question and Answer forums for the community.

Board President Yvonne MacTaggert shared the progress that was made with the District Strategic Plan at the meeting this past Saturday; the next planning session is May 16th from 4-6pm at the High School LGI room.

Board Member Julie Nevelizer shared with the Board some basic information about how the American Library Association makes decisions on books to be accepted/removed from public and school libraries.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who shared that the students in Grade 3-8, as well as the development of Building Level Plans for next year.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Gnau noted the upcoming School Budget Vote on Many 17th from 9-8pm.

Superintendent Susan Hausenaur noted recent Restorative Practices training for a cohort of 15 students from Grades 7-11.

Daniel McAlphi (HR) shared with the Board that his Department is working to finalize open positions for next and started interviews.

The Board approved the following personnel: John Ginter (Principal MS), Sandra Ordan (Director of Innovation and Grant Services), Matthew Roelands (Long-term Substitute-French), Brienna McAvinney (Bus Monitor), Breanna Pennington (Custodian), Jameer Chanler (Custodian), Ashley Vernon (Food Service Helper), Marysa Cooper (Extended School Year Special Education Principal), Carter Steve (Per-diem substitute).

The Board approved 5 resignations and 2 coaching assignments.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be May 18th at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter