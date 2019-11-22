Newark School Board meeting, Nov. 20, 2019

The Public Session of the meeting was convened with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Board approved the agenda and the minutes of the previous meeting dated November 6th. There was no initial Public Comment.

Superintendent Matt Cook announced the district’s hosting of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on December 6th.

The Board then moved on to new business with Ed Gnau introducing financial representatives to review aspects of a potential refinancing of capital bonds that the district currently holds. Due to current low interest rates, the potential savings to the District is substantial and the Board expressed interested in continuing the process.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts and Newark Police Chief Thoms discussed with the Board, entering into contract with the District for the staffing of a School Resource Officer (SRO). Sheriff Virts and Chief Thoms outlined the training and reporting procedures of the SRO, including working in conjunction with the Newark Village Police Department. The SRO position will be filled beginning January 6th.

The Community Schools Team presented the Board with insights from their recent attendance at the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Leadership Forum in Chicago. They expressed a high level of energy and pride about their implementation of these practices in the district, while citing the additional work still to be done.

Board Member Rebecca Vermeulen reviewed her experience at the Four County School Board Meeting including the Foundation Aid Formula issues and the discrepancy between upstate/downstate and urban/ rural school districts.

Board Member Vermeulen additionally shared with the Board concerns she had about two legislative proposals. The first, an unfunded K-12 Comprehensive Sexual Health Education Standard, an expansion of the current unfunded mandate, was especially of concern to her following her research on the curriculum basis which she felt was not necessarily age-appropriate. The second proposal, the requirement of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination series for public school students was also of concern to Vermeulen as she sees this as a matter for Public Health and not related to education or the safety of students in school. The Board reached consensus to draft a letter in support of refuting these two legislative proposals.

The Board approved the following personnel: Ciera Lancaster (Substitute Teacher/Teacher Assistant/Teacher Aide), Stacey Brown (Substitute Bus Driver), Kelly Kotvis (Substitute Food Service Helper), Mark Ginther (Substitute Bus Driver), Hope Streeter (Long-term Substitute), Pedro Rivera (Custodian), Kelly Kotvis (School Monitor), Laurie Kingsbury (Food Service Helper). The Board approved the Refunding Bond Resolution.

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for December 4th at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter