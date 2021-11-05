Newark School Board meeting Nov. 3, 2021

The Newark School Board meeting was opened to the Public with the announcement of the sudden loss of Board Member Shannon Nash.

Condolences were expressed to her family and community with powerful statements made about her commitment to diversity and inclusion and the intention to move forward quoth these important themes.

The meeting began, as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (October 6th-Regular).

Board President Yvonne MacTaggert provided a response to previous public comments, clarifying that this will now be a regular Agenda Item.

Public Comment was given by Kellijo Kaufman who shared her concerns with her son’s treatment on his modified sports team.

The meeting then moved on to Verbal Reports beginning with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted that the first of the District’s Family Training Events was recently held and will continue to be available on the website.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau was not available to present for this meeting.

Last for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who shared that the District completed an initial Threat Assessment tabletop activity with local law enforcement. This is the beginning of a comprehensive process to set safety standards specific to the Newark Community. Superintendent Hasenaur also shared a partnership that has developed with Mark Peake of the Village of Newark to design a career exposure program for students.

At the closing of the meeting, Board Member Brad Steve raised the idea of potentially setting up a scholarship fund in honor of Shannon Nash and her commitment to the community. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be November 17th at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter