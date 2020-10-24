Newark School Board meeting, Oct. 21

ewark School Board meeting Oct. 21, 2020

Approve Interim Superintendent, resignation of Matt Cook

The Public Session of the Newark Board of Education meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes ( October 2 -Special, October 7 - Regular).

Superintendent Matt Cook acknowledged Board of Education Week and thanked the Board Members for their service, presenting them a card created by Kelley School students. There were no communications since the previous meeting. Public Comment was open and closed without participation. The Board discussed the creation of a Digital Dashboard that would make certain data available to the Board Members and the community. The Board will begin this endeavor with the development of a survey for the public.

The Board then received a presentation on the Special Education Plan, reviewing the continuum of services available to students within the district, as well as out-of-district placements. The District currently supports 45 preschoolers and 312 school-age students (as of 10/15/2020) receiving special education services and had a 2019-2020 budget of $8,608,235. The Special Education Plan was adopted and will be active for the next two years.

Superintendent Cook provided an update to the consideration of participation in a local Solar Power Project; additional questions are still in consideration and a resolution was not brought before the Board.

The Board adopted the 2020-21 Budget Calendar.

The Board approved the LGSI – Records Retention Resolution.

Board Member John Addyman provided the Legislative Update. The Board completed the initial reading of the following draft or review policies:

3520 Extraordinary Circumstances

5676 Privacy and Security for Student Data and Teacher / Principal Data

6550 Leaves of Absences

The Board approved the following personnel: Dennis Ford (Interim Superintendent), Taylor Forjone (Cleaner), Jillian Blodget (Teaching Assistant), Steven Lathrop (Night Custodian in Charge- High School), William Wood (Teaching Assistant PE).

The Board approved the resignation of Superintendent Matt Cook due to personal reasons. As this was his last Board meeting, Board President Harris provided Cook with positive feedback regarding his service to the District.

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for November 11, 2020 at 7:00. By Casey Carpenter