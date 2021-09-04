Newark School Board meeting, Sept. 1

The Neweark Board of Education meeting was opened to the Public as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meetings (August 4-Regular, August 18-Regular).

The meeting began with a presentation on the SuperEval platform which is used for self-monitoring Board performance.

As Public Comment began with the reading of the rules, the audience became unsettled and insistent on speaking due to a time discrepancy on the website. The decision of the Board was to allow it this evening.

Kristi Russel who brought example masks to share with the Board her concern that these items are not effective.

Kellijo Kaufman next spoke with her teenage son by her side stating that he has no problem with wearing his mask.

There was mild heckling audible from the crowd, including of the teenager speaker; this resulted in some back and forth between a group of adults and the teenager.

GiGi Leno next emphatically voiced her “patriotism,” warning that “the Board will be held responsible for their coercion.”

Debbie Lockner next reminded the Board that the State of Emergency has been lifted and that there is no longer a mask mandate in place. Brett Lockner ended Public Comments by sharing his concerns that masking children is “child abuse” and “sickening.”

The Board then adopted the final draft of the Board Goals.

On to New Business, the Board reviewed the newly-designated subcommittees which are: Finance, Policy, Facilities, Curriculum, and Co-Curriculum.

The meeting then moved on to Verbal Reports beginning with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who spoke to the Board of the orientation of the 27 newly-hired teachers and staff as the new school term begins shortly.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau mentioned an upcoming external audit. Lastly for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who shared her experience in Staff Opening Day.

In addition, she shared that the District will be able to hire a supervisor for the incoming COVID relief aid.

The following personnel were approved/revised: Samantha Martin (Teacher-KS), German Lopez (Foreign Language-HS), Chelsea Rapp (Special Education-LS), Paula Allen (Special Education-MS), Christopher Mykins (Psychologist-KS), Alexandra VerMeersch (Long Term Substitute-LS), Jill Lauck (Teacher-PS, revised salary), Emily Mancuso (Teacher-HS, revised salary), Matthew Marion (Teacher-MS, revised salary), Elizabeth Prayne (Teaching Assistant), Penny Spry (Teaching Assistant), Katherine Paddock (Teaching Assistant), Joanne Hargarther (Bus Monitor), Connie Davis (School Monitor), Holly Syron (Teacher Aide), Marlene McIlwain (Long Term Substitute).

The Board approved a variety of stipend-paid mentors. The Board moved on to New Business by approving normal annual items:

- 2020-2021 Comprehensive Education Plans for all buildings

- 2020-2021 District Comprehensive Improvement Plan

- District Wide School Safety Plan

- Equipment Disposition-HS Counseling Office

- Equipment Disposition-KS

- Non-Resident Tuition Agreement

During the Legislative Review, there was discussion about concerns with out-of-state Teaching Licenses and mental health/psychological screening for teachers.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be posted on the District website.

By Casey Carpenter