Newark School Board Meeting, Sept. 4, 2019

The Meeting was called to order with the Board entering into Executive Session. Following this was the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the Meeting Agenda.

The Board approved the minutes of the Regular Meeting from August 21.

During Public Comment, Casey Carpenter spoke on behalf of the NHS Boys Soccer Boosters thanking the Board for the new concessions facilities and inquiring about the possibility of multiple sports teams jointly securing insurance covering the concessions stand.

Superintendent Matt Cook and Newark Education Center Principal Elise Comella discussed staff Opening Day and the importance of all staff beginning the year with a united front.

Next, Superintendent Cook presented the Board with ideas for modification of staff Safety Training due to case studies of Virginia Tech and Newtown, which suggest that “hiding” in response to an active shooter may not be the best way to save lives. Mr. Cook emphasized that the process of amending the Safety Plan is just beginning and the current plan remains in place.

Krista Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, then presented the Board with the findings of the grade 3-8 NYS Assessment Scores. The district remains designated for accountability by the state, with testing scores remaining in the bottom quadrant of both the BOCES region and Wayne County schools.

Lewis went on to note some positive pieces of the data that support the usage of some current interventions in the district, but efforts will need to continue to address low test scores.

The Board approved the following personnel: John Ginter (Principal, Lincoln School), Jason Breau (Social Studies), Roxanne Burgess (Teaching Assistant), Linda Klemann (Teaching Assistant), Alexis Johnson (Teaching Assistant).

The Board approved an action for the Newark Central School District to share equal costs of litigation with the Town, the Village, and the County in both the Community Bank Assessment Challenge and the Newark Plaza Assessment Challenge.

The Next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for September 18th at 7:00.