Newark School Board Nov. 17, 2021

The Newark School Board meeting was opened to the Public with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (November 3rd-Regular). The Board received a presentation on a new social-emotional Tier 2 intervention for students in pre-k through 3rd grade. This program, Primary Project, is a grant designed to support students with mild to moderate school adjustment issues.

Next, the Board was presented with information about a possible refinancing option of the $6,834,801 serial bond that originated in 2014. With refinancing, the District is projected to save approximately $58,000 over the life of the bond. There were no Public Comments given.

The meeting then moved on to Verbal Reports beginning with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted building-specific Professional Development and training regarding data-driven instruction.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau updated the Board on two components of the upcoming capital project including the replacement of aging boilers and installation of air purification/conditioning systems for the elementary buildings.

Last for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who shared that the District is partnering with a number of community groups in the upcoming Newark Community Paint-a-thon. She also discussed her recent presentation at the Four Counties Committee on the District’s long-term goal planning.

The Board approved the following personnel: Karen Spawton (Per-diem Long-term Substitute), Brian Weller (Per-diem Long-term Substitute - Assistant Principal MS), Jeffery Casper (Per-diem Long-term Substitute - Principal HS), Jennifer Ganster (Per-diem Long-term Substitute), Amy Lannon (Per-diem Long-term Substitute), Mary Lou Bonnell (Per-diem Long-term Substitute), Anthony Comella (School Monitor), Laurie Olschewske (Custodian), Charles Moon (School Monitor), Nichelle Camp (Teacher Aide), Kayla Otero-Lush (Primary Project Teaching Assistant). The Board approved 5 resignations and 2 terminations.

The Board then moved into Executive Session. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be December 1st at 6:30.

