Newark School Board. Sept. 15, 2021

The Newark Board of Education meeting, already in Executive Session, was opened to the Public as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (September 1st-Regular). The meeting began with a presentation on changes to the Opening Plan that have occurred due to the Governor’s Determination of COVID Safety, including:

Staff must either provide proof of full vaccination OR complete weekly testing; Testing will be available to all staff and any students with parental permission; Students who are not able to attend school due to a COVID infection, a COVID positive test, or need to quarantine/isolate will NOT be marked “absent”,; but will have a different notation in the attendance system; Quarantined or Isolated students will have access to daily instructional activities remotely on the appropriate platform.

Public Comment was given by Kristi Russel who shared her concerns with funding that is related to students being masked, as well as her perception that political messaging was included with papers she received from her 2nd grader.

On to Old Business, the Board reviewed their draft Superintendent Goals which include: School/Community/ Family Partnerships, Academic Program, Culture & Climate

The meeting then moved on to Verbal Reports beginning with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted that the first of the District’s diagnostics (iReady) will begin next week. She also mentioned the work the instructional coaching team has been completing this first week at school.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau discussed the internal and external audits, as well as State Aid applications.

Lastly for Verbal Reports was Superintendent Susan Hasenaur who shared an update to the 1:1 device replacement situation which has become complicated by the scarcity of computer chips and screens, as well as the apparent bankruptcy of the manufacturer of the original 1:1 devices. New replacement devices may not be delivered until mid-October; the District is exploring other options that

they may have to resort to if the District has to return to remote instruction.

The following personnel were approved/revised: Susan Brown (Special Education-HS), Danielle Watt (Reading-PS), Jeffrey Klopotowski (Health-MS), Meaghan Trevvett (Reading -PS), Kathryn Andrews (Reading-LS), Jessica Orchard (Counselor-MS), Miranda Dunton (Art-HS), Karen Maynard (Long Term Substitute-Elementary), Dawn House (Per-diem Long Term Substitute-Special Education), Leslie Mast(Teacher-KS), David Jeremenko (Cleaner-MS), Stephanie Smith (Bus Driver), Andrew Trumble (Bus Driver), Lynn Jeremenko (Custodian), Robin Schuldt (Custodian), Jordan Plots (Cleaner), Jessica Stryker (Teaching Assistant), Keila Maldo (Bus Monitor & Food Service Helper), Chelsey Bulman (School Monitor), Jessica Gerber (Sr. Clerk Typist), Jacob Burkhart (Maintenance Worker), Alexis Johnson (Teacher Aide), Ashley Rome (Special Education-KS), Marysa Cooper (McKinney-Vento Tutor), Kathryn Broach (Primary Project Teaching Assistant). The Board approved a variety of stipend-paid mentors, lifeguards, and coaches.

The Board moved on to New Business by approving normal annual items.

During the Legislative Review, there was additional discussion about mental health/psychological screening for teachers; the Board will continue with these efforts. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be October 6th at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter