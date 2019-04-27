Newark School Meeting   April 24, 2019

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes from the last Regular meeting dated April 3, 2019. The Board received a formal invitation to the Student Art Painting Exhibit at Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs May 4-29. The Board was also invited to the performance of James and the Giant Peach at the Middle School this weekend.

The Board received its annual Primary School Update with Perkins and Lincoln Staff. Both of these primary school buildings have focused on creating a culture that is centered around the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Kids, a framework based on the book of the same name by Sean Covey. These habits are

1 Be Proactive

2 Begin with the End in Mind

3 Put First Things First

4 Think Win-Win

5 Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood

6 Synergize

7 Sharpen the Saw

The staff have expanded this application to classroom learning targets, special areas such as music or art, as well as the general school building, and contact with families.

Primary School staff also reviewed curriculum practices that encourage young students to share their thinking, with strategies such as “task and share” and collaborative classroom models.

Superintendent Matt Cook reviewed the final Program Updates, as well as additional instructional coaching data that Board members had requested at the previous meeting.

Ed Gnau presented the Board with some preliminary funding options on the Perkins Playground; the motion was tabled for the next Board Meeting.

Gnau then reviewed the final 2019-2020 School Budget; this was approved by the Board. The ballot was reviewed and contained the following information: school budget in the amount of $50,712,833; public library budget in the amount of $586,571; proposition #1 purchase of (2) 2019 Ford F350 trucks and a plow in the amount $74,800; proposition #2 purchase of 5 buses in the amount not to exceed $495,578. The Board then voted on the Wayne Finger Lakes-BOCES budget and personnel election. The next Board of Education is May 8th at 7pm.

by Casey Carpenter