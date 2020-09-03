Newark School meeting - August 19, 2020

The Newark School Board Meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the Agenda with a single change. The Board then appointed John Addyman to fill the recently-vacated position on the Board. This was followed by the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (Regular Meeting ~ August 5, 2020). During acknowledgements, Superintendent Matt Cook noted the efforts of the maintenance staff and janitorial crew to sanitize and prepare the building. In addition, he mentioned the tireless efforts of the Administrative team to prepare for this school year.

During Communication, Board Member Yvonne Taggart read from a prepared statement regarding Public Comments from the previous Board Meeting. She stated that the Board’s silence on these sensitive issues does not indicate a lack of care, “it is absolutely unimaginable” to have this occur from a “trusted adult.”

The meeting was then opened for Public Comment, beginning with Scott Verbridge, initially speaking on behalf of Jay Flock who was absent; his inquiry was as to the cost of the Independent Investigation in terms of billable hours and cost to taxpayers, and requesting that the District Attorney be forwarded the findings. Scott Verbridge then spoke for himself with a number of points/questions:

- His previous questions were returned without clear answers,

- What is the justification for one of the Administrative resignations to be allowed to remain in the building until February

- Frustration with the Board asserting full cooperation when victims’ families were told otherwise

- Assertion that the Board remove any Administration or members found negligent

- Directly asked for the resignation of Dr. Cook

Superintendent Matt Cook provided the Board with the Reopening Update, stating that schedules are currently being built and will be distributed as soon as available. He is somewhat concerned about whether there will be enough staff due to high levels of FMLA requests. The District has made some significant staffing changes including returning Instructional Coaches and AIS staff to classrooms as direct instructors. He requested the ability to potentially hire two additional staff to cover vacancies that could arise; the Board concurred with the request. There continues to be on-going discussion with the Teacher’s Association about equity in terms of staff in distance learning versus in-person learning positions. Superintendent Cook further mentioned that the PPE situation is “ok” at this time, but could potentially cause a closure in the future. He then went on to share with the Board the State 2019-2020 Budget Withholdings, causing a $189,000 reduction to the expenditures that were already made; this could possibly be alleviated if a Federal Relief Package is passed in Congress.

Assistant Superintendent Ed Gnau then shared with the Board that the school had been approached about participation in a new Solar Power Initiative. He stated that he is still working with the company to determine if significant savings could be had, but had no motions at this time.

The Meeting was then again opened for Public Comment with no participation.

The Board formally acknowledged the Treasurer’s Reports dated June 30, 2020 and July 31, 2020. The Board also formally acknowledged a variety of other Financial Reports (General Fund, School Lunch Fund, Capital Fund, Revenue Summary dated August 4th, 2020, AP Summary dated August 17, 2020).

The Board then reviewed the 1st Reading of the Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Policy, which will have additional readings prior to being adopted. The Board approved the following personnel: Danielle Dehm (per-diem Long term substitute High School Principal), Julie Blackall Teaching Assistant/Aide/School Monitor/Clerical), Cari Taylor (Teaching Assistant), Mishiiannia Conner (Food Service Supervisor- probationary).

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education in September 2nd at 7:00 pm