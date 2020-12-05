Newark School Meeting Dec. 2, 2020

The Newark Board of Education meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (November 18).

The meeting then moved on to presentation of awards, of which there were several.

Athletic Director Chris Cory announced that Football Coach Michael McGavisk was the recipient of the Bills Coach of the Week Award; Director Cory reviewed Coach McGavisk’s lengthy history as a leader in Newark athletics.

Next, Board President Russel Harris presented the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Youth Award to Broden Haltiner & Michael Oberdorf, received in recognition for their Eagle Scout project constructing pedestrian bridges at the former Sarah Coventry property.

Laurie Palmisano, Director of Community Schools, updated the Board on the status of the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Challenge Grant and the work with Roosevelt Children’s Center to create a SHAPE (Socialskills Helping All Pupils Excel) classroom in their building. Additionally, she discussed work on cultural diversity across a number of MBK initiatives.

Danielle Ohlson, Diversity Coach, presented the Board with her work on culturally relevant book reading discussion opportunities with staff.

The Board will be meeting with Vicky Ramos this week who will provide them with Superintendent Search Update.

Next, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow attended the meeting in person to provide the Board with an update on the situation in Albany, especially as it relates to school funding and its impact on rural districts. He suggested that the Board Members continue to send personal appeals to Albany.

The Board engaged in a lengthy discussion on update for COVID-19, including COVID fatigue as it impacts the behavior of students and puts the status of the community at risk of continued spread of the virus.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is scheduled for 12/9 at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter