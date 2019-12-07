Newark School Meeting Dec. 4, 2019

The Newark Board of Education meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (Regular Meeting November 20, 2019). The Board first received a presentation from a handful of high school students on the application for the creation of a new Table Top Game Club. The students reported that, to date, the group consists of roughly 10-12 members who hold consistent meetings. Currently, the club focuses on Magic the Gathering, but are open to considering other tabletop games that conform to the Code of Conduct.

The Board next received an update on the 1:1 Technology Initiative that began this Fall. Jamie Sonneville and Aaron Sweet of the IT Department presented the Board with a variety of applications they have used across the District including Hummingbird for coding, Spero, Tinkercad, Geogebra, and Clever. The Device Breakage Report was also presented, which cited an average damage to date of $2,000 monthly across all buildings. This damage amount will all be covered under the purchase warranty and the District IT department will be able to complete the repairs once they become accredited in the near future.

The Board received the results of the Youth Evalumetrics Survey as it is particular to Newark students. Statistics of note included a high level of high school students reporting feeling sad or depressed most days, student perception of lack of prosocial opportunities, with parental attitudes towards drug use being highest predictor of youth drug use.

The Board approved the Consent Agenda which included the approval of the Table Top Gaming Club. The Board approved the following personnel: John Himes (substitute Teacher), Zekara Williams (substitute Teacher/Clerical), Carolyn Eggleston (Elementary Teacher), Paul Hogue (Science Teacher 7-12), Dalton Owens (Custodian), Stacey Brown (Bus Driver), Brittany Briggs (Bus Monitor), Katherine Semmler-Hall Teaching Assistant, Susan VanDuyane (Temporary Cleaner).

By Casey Carpenter

