Newark School Meeting   Jan. 23, 2019

Board Tours Kelley School, hears presentations

This was the annual Board visit to the Kelley School. The meeting began with Superintendent Matt Cook reporting being contacted by a community member with a request to have returning college students be able to access the weight room facilities; he plans to inquire with counsel to determine how best to balance liability and access.

Kelley Principal Jeff Hamelick led a presentation of the Kelley School Plan for Excellence that focused on the development of critical thinking skills and collaborative learning. Assistant Principal Kerry Levine discussed a novel approach to applying the school PBIS to behavioral concerns during bus transport. This presentation focused especially in the importance of social emotional learning in both the Leader In Me and 7 Habits Programs.

Superintendent Matt Cook thanked the Board for all their actions that have supported improvements in Kelley School.

The Board received a presentation on the 1:1 Technology Initiative as the original planned hardware provider group, Back USA, is no longer in operation.

The Blank Technology group focused on their unique structure as a public benefit corporation that seeks to improve overlooked educational communities. They also shared some innovative visions including junior help desks, hands-on building opportunities, augmentative learning, and entrepreneurial share-outs for students. The Board approves the district continuing the process with Blank Technology.

Ed Gnau presented the fiscal risk assessment audit and the Board approved the corrective action plan.

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Monica Stadler (Director of Pupil Services), Susan Oberdorf (Long term Substitute), Helen Krebbeks (Clerical Substitute), Dominic Williamson (Student Worker), Kaelah Joseph (Student Worker), Amy Joseph (Teaching Assistant), Linda Bray (Accounts Payable Clerk).

The next Newark Board of Education Meeting is February 13, 2019 at 7 pm in High School LGI. by Casey Carpenter