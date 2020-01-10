Newark School Meeting Jan. 8, 2020

The meeting began as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

Athletic Director Chris Corey led off the meeting with the Fall Sports Recognition where he presented the Team Scholar-Athlete Awards for Varsity Teams recognized by the State in Girls Soccer, Boys Soccer, Girls Volleyball, Boys Cross Country, Girls Swimming, and Boys Golf.

Director Corey additionally recognized the 1st Team All-Star Individual Athletes: Madeline Tulloch, Natalie Bates, Emma Robbins, Kaliegh Pettit, Phoebe Bates, Micheala Colacino, Trinity Wells, Broden Haltiner, Brian Estrada, Dillon Hernandez, Alexandra Briggs. He next made mention of the particular success of the Girls Soccer Team, with Coach Jason Dental named Finger Lakes Coach of the Year and the team going 10-0 to become the Finger Lakes East Champions.

The Board next received a presentation by Monica Stadler, Director of Pupil Services, on the continuum of Special Education services available to students at Newark. Mr. Matthew Groot, a 12:1:1 teacher in a Functional Skills Classroom at the High School, spoke of the strong vocational programs and inclusion with the goal of community job placement following graduation. Mr. Groot introduced Micah, a student in the High School, who voiced to the Board his experiences, “I love to play basketball. I like school. We cook. We do coffee shop. We make a lot of stuff in technology, like sleds. I’m the all-time shooting guard (of the Unified basketball team). My favorite player is Duane Wade of the Miami Heat.” Micah received a very warm round of applause from the Board and the audience.

Crystal Hansen, a special education teacher in the middle school discussed academics and civics with the recycling program.

Mrs. Schneemann, also of the Middle School, shared with the Board the Consultant Teacher model and the changes that the building has made to the model this year.

Lastly, the SHAPE program for K-5 students with social-emotional behavioral disorders was reviewed, including the suggestion that a 6th grade classroom be considered for creation for school year 2020-2021 with possible savings to the district of $200,000.

Next on the Agenda, Ed Gnau provided the Board with a brief overview of the School Budget Process which will begin shortly. The Board approved the 2nd reading of a variety of procedural draft policies, with mild discussion had on two items.

The Board approved the Spring Coaching Assignments, noting a vacancy remains in JV Baseball.

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for January 22nd at 7 pm.

By Casey Carpenter