Newark School Meeting July 8, 2020

The Newark Board of Education meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Ed Gnau, who then swore in incoming Board Members Russel Harris and Jim Miranda.

The Board then voted to elect their Board Officers with Russel Harris elected to the position of President with a 4-3 vote, and Eric DeTaeye as Vice President with a unanimous vote. Ed Gnau led the swearing in of the Board Officers.

Russell Harris then read a prepared statement regarding an on-going investigation of a former staff person. The Board then altered the Agenda to allow Public Comment, though that is not typical at an Organizational Meeting.

It began with Scott Burbridge who read from a statement calling out a former staff person by name for misconduct. This resulted in an immediate response from President Harris citing Board policy to not name individuals specifically during Public Comment.

The crowd erupted, shouting that they had the right to speak out. As Burbridge continued, Harris beckoned the law enforcement official down, and the crowd increased in uproar. Legal Counsel, on site to take statements from possible victims or witnesses, clarified to the crowd that the usage of a person’s name could hold either the Board or the individual liable to defamation claims.

Board member Brad Steve urged the crowd to follow the process, citing his own personal frustration. Burbridge continued his statement without using names of staff persons alleged of misconduct, which ended with ample applause from the substantial crowd.

Public Comment then stretched for an entire hour, with upwards of 13 individual speakers sharing their experiences and opinions regarding possible misconduct by staff and inaction by Administration to protect the students.

Following Public Comment, Ed Gnau took down the names of all those who had posed questions, so that the Board could offer answers, where possible.

The meeting space emptied substantially at this point, as the Board returned to normal Organizational Meeting Business.

The Board approved a motion to accept the appointments of 29 various positions and teams for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021; this motion was opposed by Board Member Brad Steve, citing the current investigative climate.

The Board approved the Official Newspapers as the Finger Lakes Times and the Times of Wayne County.

Next, it approved the Official Insurance Broker as VanPary’s Insurance. The District Financial Institutions, including Bank of America, Canandaigua National Bank, Citizen Bank,First Niagara Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, National Bank of Geneva, Lyons National Bank, M & T Bank, and Community Bank were also approved.

The Motion to approve mandated members to the Committee on Special Education and the Committee on Preschool Special Education was also approved. The Board approved the following petty cashiers for the 2020 – 2021 school year: Diane Muilwyk (Athletic Office) $1,000; Shelley DeVolder (District Office) $100; Sharon VerHeecke (Tax Collector) $200; Debora Barry (Community Education) $50; Brenda Bigley-Vestal (Kelley School) $2.

The Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting (June 24). The Board approved membership to both the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) and the Rural School Boards Association for 2020-2021.

The next meeting of the Board of Education is July 22 at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter (See Story on Page C4)