Newark School meeting June 15 2022

The meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (June 1-Regular). A presentation titled Trends, Resources & Supports for Newark CSD School Libraries on the book selection and collection acquisition process was given to the Board by Kate Hammill. This presentation was given to address the recent rise in book objections and/or challenges for school libraries across the country and region. Hammill emphasized the importance of process and policy to create an “inclusive and representative” materials collection.

Superintendent Susan Hasenaur presented Board Service recognition to the two outgoing Board Members, noting their first year of service; Board President Yvonne MacTaggart (2016) and Richard Martin (2019) were recognized.

There were no Public Comments or responses to previous Public Comment.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who shared with the Board the final schedule for the 4-day Reds Academy Professional Development Training opportunity for staff scheduled for the summer.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau happily noted the succinct nature of the recent state audit. Additionally, he requested to have the approval of the Capital Project contract added to the Consent Agenda; this was approved. Daniel McAlphi (HR) shared with the Board that his Department is actively interviewing for positions next year, as well as organizing recruitment opportunities.

Superintendent Susan Hausenaur shared continued progress with the Strategic Planning process, including robust alignment of professional development with District goals. The Board approved the following personnel: Jillian Manual (Voluntary Transfer), Jillian Blodgett (Elementary-PS), Stephanie Martin (Elementary-KS), Eileen Healy (Per-diem Long-Term Substitute HS), Karen Maynard (Elementary), Jo Gromoske (Sr. clerk Typist), Kari Hamelinck (Principal-HS), Chelsea Rapp (Involuntary Transfer-MS SHAPE), Amanda Dutko (Special Education-PS), Michelle Fear (Teaching Assistant-LS).

The Board approved 10 appointment revisions, 16 MTSS Coaching positions (grant funded), 11 paid sports coaching positions, 33 Extended School Year positions, 8 Middle School Enrichment Camp positions, and 4 resignations.

The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be an Organizational Meeting on July 13th at 6:00.

By Casey C. Carpenter