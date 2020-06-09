Newark School Meeting    June 2, 2020

The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (May 20, 2020).

Superintendent Matt Cook then acknowledged the success of the Newark District in the ELENBE Awards, with a total of 9 awards including Best Drama. Next, Mr. Cook provided the COVID-19 Update. He noted that planning for Graduation continues, including a committee meeting this same night.

He reiterated that Summer School will not be held. It is also unclear about what school will look like in the Fall.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis opened a presentation of the District Comprehensive Improvement Plan and the School Comprehensive Educational Plan, explaining that buildings set goals on Math, ELA, chronic absenteeism, and the survey questions.

Each building Principal reviewed the specific data for their building, noting that mid-year benchmark data was used due to the school closure. They noted the impact of distance learning and unknowns on creating plans for next year. They additionally noted how the closure has caused them to learn effective tools for engaging families.

The Board then adopted the Modified 2019-2020 School Calendar, to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with the last day for students occurring on June 16th.

Ed Gnau gave a brief review of the 2020-2021 School Budget, including answers to questions posed by the community:

– Chevy Traverse purchase is to replace a high mileage driver’s education class (using 2019-2020 funds)

– Payloader purchase to assist with large snow removal projects (using 2029-2020 funds)

Mr. Gnau then outlined the RFP process for obtaining a new school physician, which is currently in process.

During the Legislative Review, Mr. Cook noted the importance of Federal action to provide fiscal relief, to avoid a potential 20% cut to the school budget.

The next meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for June 17th at 7:00. By Casey Carpenter