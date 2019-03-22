Newark School Meeting   March 20 ,2019

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes from the last meeting.

The Board was presented with an update to the various construction projects across the district. The site contractor is expected to return soon and begin the finishing work on the track; it was noted that NYSEG has contacted the district to communicate that it may need to replace gas fittings adjacent to the concession stand.

The Board received a presentation titled “Mental Health Issues in School” by Ferrara Fiorenza PC, the legal representatives of the district. They stressed the importance of early identification and access to care in order to create an environment where students are more successful. Superintendent Matt Cook added to the discussion with mention of the success that the district and the county have had creating a community schools environment, especially with mental health services.

The Board received a presentation on multiple components of the High School Plan for Excellence, including student participation in Youth Court, the formative learning cycle, staff communication systems, innovative seating, restorative practices, and data analysis.

The draft School Budget was reviewed, but as the New York State budget has yet to be passed, the numbers are tentative in nature.

The Board approved the following personnel: Kimberly Baker (Bus Monitor), Kalyssa Osgood (School Psychologist), Sara McLean (CSE Chair), Elizabeth Weiermiller (Reading Teacher), Sandra Ordan (Psychology), Kyle Bliek (AV Technician), Mary Damon (Food Service Helper), Mishiianna Conner (Food Service Helper), Zachary Mallette (Student Worker). The next Board of Education is April 3 at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter