Newark School Meeting  March 6, 2019

The Meeting began with the recognition of March being Music in Our Schools month. Comments were made by Sheila Dittmar, Director of Transportation, regarding current challenges in the department. Specific challenges cited include: significant increase in state-mandated driver training, transports to 20 special education schools, transport to 2 private schools, increases in athletic transports. Next the Transportation Budget was presented to the Board with a proposal to purchase 6 new vehicles with a final cost after state Transportation Aid to be $47,472.

Superintendent Matt Cook then presented the Board with a brief overview of District needs as have been identified and will be considered during the drafting of the 2019-2020 school budget.

Next, Superintendent Cook introduced State Education Law 2-D, related to the creation of a data security and privacy plan, and the required designation of a Data Protection Officer.

The next topic raised was the consideration to eliminate out-of-district tuition costs for children of staff; the Board decided to move ahead with the drafting of a policy with the intention to revisit the potential policy on an annual basis.

The Board accepted the 1st reading of 10 state mandated policies.

The Board approved the following personnel: Karen Burgess (substitute), Christine Hernandez (substitute), Timothy Sampsell (Teacher 1-6), Zachary Jones (Foreign Language 7-12), Amy Glerum (substitute), Melissa Colvin (Account Clerk), Brenda Bigley (Senior Clerk Typist), Brandy Forjone (Custodian), Heather Burbridge (Teacher Aide), Ann-Marie Meyers (Bus Monitor), Sandra Carr (Bus Monitor), Heidi Dodds (Temporary Bus Monitor).

The next Board of Education Meeting is 3/20 at 7:00.

by Casey Carpenter