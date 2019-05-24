Newark School Meeting   May 22, 2019

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the meeting agenda, and the approval of minutes from the last Regular meeting dated May 8, 2019.

The Board received a presentation by the Math Review Team of current math curriculum and teaching programs across the different grades in the district. Moving forward, the Math Review Team will assess the current programming for its alignment to State learning standards and teacher practices.

The Board then received a presentation by Sara McLean and Monica Stadler on the District’s Special Education Program. They reviewed some aspects of the program that remain under State review including state test scores and suspension rates for students receiving Special Education. They additionally reviewed the roles of their positions as Director of Pupil Services and CSE Chairperson, respectively.

The Board next received a presentation on the data gained from state-required surveys given to students, staff, and families across the district. Superintendent Matt Cook summarized the results as showing some positive movement in areas that the District has focused on. Ed Gnau next reviewed the

Budget and election results found passage of all items and the election of Yvonne MacTaggert and Richard Martin to the Board of Education. The creation of the TRS Reserve was briefly discussed but tabled for the next meeting.

The Board approved the following personnel: Rustin Havert (per diem substitute bus driver), Zachary Jones (per diem substitute Teacher), Matthew Gregerson (Custodian), Lester Sprague (Bus Monitor), Justin Hughson (Athletic Student Lifeguard), John Comella (Athletic Student Lifeguard); additionally, the following Special Education Summer School staff were approved: Melissa Allison, Margaret Hoffman, Sarah Miley, Eileen Bruns, Lauren Wagner, Melissa VanTyle, Cassie McCumber, Emily Donals, Ruth Brown, Elisa Herring, Linda Stowell, Mary Wage, Martha Hutchinson, Diana Burnett, Jennifer Fernandez, Dawn Dennis,

The next Board of Education Meeting is June 5th at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter