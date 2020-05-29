Newark School Meeting   May 27, 2020

The Newark School District Budget Hearing was led by Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau and Superintendent Matt Cook. Eligible voters will receive an absentee ballot in the mail; all ballots need to be received by June 9th at 5pm with an option to drop off ballots at the Village Mail slot. Superintendent Cook began the discussion with the statement that in anticipation of low State funding, the goal of the 2020-21 Budget is to maintain as many current programs and staff as possible. He stated that this has been done using a variety of creative methods, of which he used the SHAPE class as an example. With the formation of the SHAPE classroom in the middle school, the district was able to realize a savings of $330,000 by maintaining those class students in the district, utilizing staff reassignment, and dedicating grant monies to components of the program. In terms of overall staffing cuts, the 2020-2021 School Budget reflects 6 positions cuts that include attrition, reassignment, and grant-shifting. Mr. Cook stated that these cuts will still continue to maintain primary school class size to be approximately 20 to 21 students per class.

Mr Gnau then reviewed the budgetary numbers.

Total Budget $50,290,465

Program 38,484,587

Capital Expenses 7,045,044

Administration 4,760,834

Change from 2019-2020 -$422,368

Mr. Gnau then discussed the potential budgetary impact of State funding reductions due to the financial situation resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic. He explained the NYS Revenue Reduction Plan, which allows windows of time extending through March 31st 2021 where NYS could potentially take back up to 20% of State Aid for the 2020-2021; for the Newark School District this amount could be a total of $6,298,704. Mr. Gnau then returned to tax levy and reserve numbers.

Tax Levy $13,566,089

Change from 2019-2020 330,881

Increase 2.5%

Total Reserves$7,207,516

Projected Reserve Usage1,303,000

Mr. Gnau further illustrated the potential change in homeowner taxation under the new tax rate, stating that, in general, a home assessed at $100,000 with a STAR Exemption would experience the below changes

School Taxes 2019-2020$1,543

School Taxes 2020-2020 1,594

Change 51

The public is encouraged to contact Mr. Gnau with any questions at (315) 332-3203 or by email at ed.gnau@newarckscd.org.

By Casey Carpenter