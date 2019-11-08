Newark School Meeting November 6, 2019

The Newark Board of Education meeting was already in Executive Session and was opened to Public Session as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and acceptance of Consent Agenda.

Next was approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on October 16th.

The Board approved the appointment of Krista Lewis as Clerk Pro Tem for this meeting.

The Tabletop Game Club item on the agenda was postponed for a later date.

The Board then received a training on the district Trauma Illness Grief (TIG) Plan. The district has partnered with BOCES to become part of a coordinated TIG Team. The district has had 21 staff members formally trained on TIG response.

Next, the Board was presented with the District Counseling Plan which reflects a new state mandate to extend counseling supports to students K-12. The Behavioral Health Team reviewed the changes which aim to tie this framework to Multi-tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL).

The Board approved the Unpaid and Returned School Taxes for the 2019-2020 school year. The Board approved the following statement: “when a candidate is hired for a per-diem long term substitute position, they will no longer be subject to the previous practice of the daily rate for certified teacher substitutes for days 1-15, they will be hired at the pro-rated daily rate for a base salary teacher.

The next Board of Education Meeting is scheduled for November 20th at 7:00. By Casey Carpenter