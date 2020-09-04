Newark School meeting - Sept. 2, 2020

The Newark School Board Meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the Agenda. This was followed by the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (Regular Meeting ~ August 19, 2020).

During acknowledgements, Superintendent Matt Cook made mention of the hard work by returning staff, noting the “willingness and excitement to see students in the building” mixed with some “trepidation.” There was no Communication received from the previous meeting. The meeting was then opened for Public Comment, without participation.

Superintendent Matt Cook provided the Board with the Reopening Update, covering instruction, PPE, technology, and transportation. He stated that schedules are still being finalized for the high school and will be distributed as soon as possible.

At this time, there is adequate staff for coverage, although it is tight, especially due to increased student enrollment. The district has enough PPE for 3 to 4 months and Superintendent Cook feels that this should give an adequate time frame to continue ordering to maintain a baseline supply.

Technology concerns were also raised due to a Spectrum outage that occurred at the high school; it is unclear if this was due to platform or bandwidth issues, but it will continue to be monitored.

In regards to transportation, there continues to be issues at the primary school level which may require “creative solutions” to support student needs. Transportation stresses also impact food delivery service; the district will begin the year with family pick up on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 to 5:30 for students selecting hybrid and distance learning.

Athletic Director Chris Corey presented the Board with the Athletic Program Reopening regulations. The Fall sports season will begin on September 21st, with soccer, cross country, and tennis approved for practice and games; volleyball, cheerleading, and football are approved for practice only.

He reviewed with the Board the numerous challenges that school athletics will be facing in order to meet all safety requirements, especially of note, meeting the needs of distance learners and spectator limitations.

Assistant Superintendent Ed Gnau shared with the Board the budget issues caused by the 20% state school funding cut, which computes to roughly $6,000,000 less for the District. While many questions remain about the total impact that this will have, the circumstances are dire and may potentially result in major cuts to all aspects of school function.

Board President Russel Harris urged all in attendance to contact legislators and request federal action to relieve the state financial crisis.

The Board approved a written agreement between the Superintendent of Schools and an employee of the District, executed on August 19, 2020.

The Meeting was then again opened for Public Comment. Katie Pullen inquired of the Board whether the district had considered the timeline of student schedule and transportation notifications, especially those families who do not have access to electronic communication. She also inquired about the COVID symptom tracking system that the district is using.

The Board then reviewed the 2nd Reading of the Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Policy, and officially adopted it.

The Board approved the following personnel: Kirsten Lyons (Per-diem Long Term Substitute), Taylor Forjone (Temporary Cleaner), Heidi Parker (School Monitor), Alexis Johnson (Temporary Teacher Aide), Jeffery Sutton (District Office Administration Intern). T

he Board also approved Grade-Level Leaders and Department Leaders. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is September 16th at 7:00 pm

