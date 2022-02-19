Powered by Dark Sky
February 18th 2022, Friday
Newark Village Board meeting 2/15/22

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2022

 The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meetings (January 18-Regular, January 28-Special).   Fire Chief Chuck Witt reported 47 calls answered by the department this month. The Board approved a number of events:

- Wine & Artisan Festival (June 17th)

- Renewal of Life Church of God in Christ (July 16th)

- Taste of Wayne County (July 19th)

The Board approved a contract with Wayne County Humane Society for shelter services, in lieu of the Village maintaining its own animal shelter. 

Mark Peake (Code Enforcement) noted an upcoming public information session and the formation of a Local Programming Committee (LPC) to address the awarded DRI on March 1st at the BOCES Conference Center; the LPC will review and submit projects to the Governor’s Office.  

The Board approved a refund for sewer lateral repair for 106 Lilly Street in the amount of $675.75. 

DPW Superintendent Bob Hutteman requested the Mayor sign Easement Agreements for the West Miller Street Culvert.  

Sergeant Thompson reported 634 calls for service this past month. 

The Board approved to surplus 149 bicycles, 7 scooters, and 1 snow blower located in the lost and found, as these items have been housed past their time frame.   The Board intends to begin a process of rehabbing and re-housing these bikes in association with Youth Advocacy Program; citizens interested in looking at the inventory identify lost/stolen bikes should contact the village office by March 1st. 

 A stump grinder was approved for purchase at a cost of $8900.00.  

The electric charging stations will be installed at the rear of the Fire Department tomorrow.  

The Board then made a motion to move into Executive Session to discuss personnel in a variety of departments (Fire Department, non-union staff), and contract . 

 The next meeting of the Newark Village Board is scheduled for March 15th, 2022 at 6:00.  

By Casey C. Carpenter

