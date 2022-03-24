Newark Village Board meeting March 15, 2022

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meetings (February 15-Regular).

Fire Chief Chuck Witt reported 22 calls answered by the department this month. Mike Colacino and Mike Greene provided the Board with a presentation of a subdivision Plan for corner of Pierson Ave and Woodlane; the Board approved this to move on to the Planning Board. The Board scheduled a Budget Public Hearing for April 12th at 6pm. The Board approved a number of events on village properties:

- Newark Varsity Boys Baseball Chicken BBQ (March 27th)

- Newark Rotary Chicken BBQ (April 10th, June 19th)

- Canal Path Fund-raiser Walk (June 4th)

- Cornerstone Fellowship Community Outreach (July 8th-10th)

- Emmanuel Methodist Church Chicken BBQ (April 23rd)

- Newark PBA Chicken BBQ and Cornhole Tournament (June)

The Board considered and approved sewer relief for multiple properties: 629 S. Main Street, 405 Church Street, 923 Pierson Avenue, 108 Dell Street, 118 Burnham Street. The Board approved a resolution to authorize general obligation serial bonds to finance sewer system capital improvement.

The Board approved acknowledgement of the liquor license application for the Newark Pilots.

Sergeant Thompson reported 577 calls for service this past month, with 11 MVAs and 1 Use of Force Incident. The Village bike storage room was able to return one bike to the owner. He shared an inquiry about whether the Village was planning to participate in the Law Enforcement Safety Act, which allows police department retirees to be certified to conceal carry nationwide. The Board elected to pass on participation in this program due to liability concerns.

Three change orders were approved for the Newark Library HVAC Upgrade; this brings the total cost for the project to be $171,329.28.

The Board then made a motion to move into Executive Session to discuss contracts. The next meeting of the Newark Village Board is scheduled for April 19th, 2022 at 6:00.

By Casey C. Carpenter