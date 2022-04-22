Newark Village Meeting. 4/19/22

The Newark Village Board meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meetings (March 15-Regular).

Fire Chief Chuck Witt reported on calls answered by the department this month. The Board additionally approved the Chief’s List and new membership for William Roberson and Kayleigh DiFranco. The Board approved a police/fire truck escort for the Future Runs the Streets event on April 28th. Marc Peake (Economic Development) reviewed progress on a number of items including: 14 applications received for DRI that will be considered by the citizen group, Taste of Wayne planning, Wine & Artisan Fest (June 17th) planning, Announcement of a brewery opening on South Main Street, Newark Pride Day May 21st.

Mike Bowens (Code Enforcement) made his report to the Board, noting an increase in violations this past month. The Board approved Joseph Ruffalo for a position on the Zoning Board. The final Subdivision Plan for the parcel located at the northwest corner of Peirson Avenue and Wood Lane was approved and scheduled for Public Hearing on May 17th at 6:10.

The Board approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget; Mayor Jonathan Taylor noted that there has been a significant increase in expenses which has resulted in a tax levy increase of 0.75%. The Board then approved the reappointment of Chris Thayer to Newark Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Arc Wayne’s proposals for cleaning the Newark Police department and the Interpretive Center were approved. The Board approved a number of events on village properties: Music In the Park, Newark Park Band, Parades for calendar year 2022, Chicken BBQ May 22nd (Girl Scouts).

The Board approved a resolution to authorize New York Wastewater Surveillance Network, as well as increasing the price for accepting sludge at the WWTP.

The Board again this year will provide cinch bags and thumb drives for Operation Graduation.

Sergeant Thompson reported 665 calls for service this past month, with 19 MVAs and 1 Use of Force Incident. Officer Dean was approved to attend Advanced Assisting Individuals in Crisis training April 12-13, 2022.

A 2006 BMW narcotics seizure vehicle that has been in the possession of the Village since 2017 was surplused and approved for auction.

Sergeant Thompson recognized Deputy Jackson for his handling of a mental health crisis at the hospital, which resulted in his injury.

Bob Hutteman (DPW) reported progress with the West Miller and Blue Cut Road culverts, including acceptance of state funding and engineering contracts. There were no public comments made. The Board then made a motion to move into Executive Session to discuss contracts and an employee in the office staff. The next meeting of the Newark Village Board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 6:00 P.M.

By Casey C. Carpenter