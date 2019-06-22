Newark Village Meeting 6/18/19

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the Regular Meeting 5/21/2019 and Special Board Meeting 6/6/2019.

To begin, the Board formally honored the Girls Varsity Softball team on their recent sectional championship. Coach Trevor Gage and Mayor Jonathon Taylor praised the team for their hard work and made reference to a high level of community support for the team.

Next, Mayor Taylor recognized individual student athlete Trinity Wells as a 4-time sectional champion.

The Board briefly discussed language modifications and additions to the Land For Jobs program document, ultimately approving paragraph D and tabling paragraphs K and L for further legal counsel.

A Workshop Board Meeting was scheduled for July 10th to address the recently adopted Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment.

The Board next approved a variety of upcoming events including: The ARC of Wayne Color Run on September 7; Newark Library event on July 1st; Newark/Arcadia Historical Society movie night event on August 13th; Boy Scouts Venture Group for a Chicken BBQ fundraising event on July 14;Premier Martial Arts Event August 10th; Council on Alcohol and Addictions National Night Out August 6th.

The Board approved declaring the following items as surplus: trash pump, flag poles.

A five-year phone lease contract with First Light was approved in order to upgrade the phone system as the current system is antiquated.

The Board briefly discussed a request by the owner of Ling Ling’s Restaurant to have a spot designated for a delivery driver; the Board declined to act.

A quote for Brush Tub Grinding services for the year was approved at a cost of $6200.

An easement was granted for Charter Communications under West Miller St. near Rite Aid in order to install fiber optic cables.

Public Comment was initiated by Bill Paddock regarding vehicle speeds, especially village vehicles, in front of his home on Grace Ave; the Board and Chief Thoms will consider the issue and traffic calming methods.

Next, Leisa Sweet and Michelle Albanese jointly shared their concerns about on-going issues on Colton Avenue. They cited a group of teenagers causing problems including bullying/injury to other children and vandalism. They also cited poor driving habits in the area (running stop signs) that are dangerous to the many children in the area. The Board thanked them for sharing and will work together with Chief Thoms and perhaps other community organizations to address the concerns.

The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss ongoing Union contract negotiations and pending litigation.

Please note: The next regularly scheduled Village Board meeting will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.

By Casey Carpenter