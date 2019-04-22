Newark Village Meeting   April 16, 2019

The Meeting was called to order with Mayor Jonathan Taylor leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next was the approval of the minutes of the Regular Meeting March 19 and Special Board Meetings dated April 2 and April 5.

Mayor Taylor and Fire Chief Rusty Havert then presented a “Do The Right Thing” Award to John Carlo Colon who noticed a house fire on the way home from school, alerting the residents who were able to evacuate safely.

Chief Havert then officially announced the Chief’s List for the Fire Department. Mike Muscalino reviewed the spring activities at the Community Center, noting the village’s continued support of recreational activities for youth.

The Board briefly discussed and then approved the NYS Unified Solar Permits for the village.

There was a lengthy discussion of the relevy of past due water and sewer bills; the motion was tabled until an appellate court decision in Monroe County.

The Board next elected not to carry a motion to increase installation costs for meter and transmitter replacement for customers outside of the village.

The Board carried a motion to approve Fiscal Year 2020 budget, noting a 0% Tax increase.

The Board approved the Tax Reassessment agreement with Wal-Mart #1813, as well as the payment of legal fees associated with the case. Fire Chief Havert raised the topic of declaring surplus equipment; the Board limited approval to outdated pagers and will receive a list of Turnout Gear.

A motion was then carried to submit the 2019 DRI application and hire the MRB Group to consult on the project.

The Board approved several chicken barbeque fundraisers for multiple school and village entities.

A Proposal for Services agreement with Labella Associates for work on the 2019 CDBG application was approved. A motion to utilize CHIPS funding for repaving some roads in The village.

Police Chief Thoms next noted the trial period for the 4-way stop signs at the High School entrance has been successful. He also requested additional training for members of his unit in the areas of DRE and technical photography; these were approved by the Board.

The next Village Board meeting is scheduled for May 21, 2019 at 6:00.

by Casey Carpenter