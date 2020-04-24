Newark Village Meeting April 22, 2020

The Newark Village Board Meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of minutes from previous meetings (March 17th, March 23rd, April 8th).

The Board approved the relevy of unpaid water and sewer charges. They then discussed the process of seeking an RFP for Revenue Collections.

The Board then discussed the renegotiation of the lease with the Newark Pilots, seeing as how the baseball season is likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic closures; the Board elected to accept rent prorated to home games played.

The Water Treatment Plan was next discussed, with Greg Hotaling (MRB) stating that a pre-construction meeting is likely to occur next week. Mayor Jonathan Taylor stressed that any changes to equipment, perhaps due to supply chain issues, will have the Village’s final approval. He also said that the deadline for the Fluoride Room is upcoming.

The Board approved a request for a curb cut at 501 East Avenue. The Board next discussed a request for an additional sidewalk at 135 Willow Street; this motion was not approved by the Board, due to ADA compliance concerns The Board approved a cleaning contract for the Interpretive Center, with the lowest bid coming in from Arc Wayne at $1150.00, which represents a 4% increase.

The Board next discussed changes to the Normal Proposed Budget, in light of likely revenue decreases. Department Managers revisited their budgets and eliminated the planned police department camera project and eliminated the plan to replace a server.

In light of the fluidity of the state fiscal situation, the Board elected to first schedule a Budget Workshop for April 30th, prior to a Public Hearing.

Next the Board briefly discussed a fundraiser honoring graduating NHS seniors. They deferred the planning to the group Operation Graduation. The Board next discussed updates to the Cemetery Rules & Regulations, including streamlining of paperwork through the village, and allowing for larger monument foundations, headstone or monument placement timelines; the Board elected to send out letters of notice to businesses impacted by these changes.

The Board next discussed an application for Charlie’s BBQ to do a fundraiser for the Newark Fire Department; the Board elected to direct the vendor to contact FD Chief Velte first.

Mayor Taylor reviewed the following change orders for the South Main Street Project: $26,192 increase (lighting issues); $134,440 decrease (sewer share); $92,788 decrease (water project share).

Chief Thoms then mentioned the final actions of surplusing 2 vehicles, which will result in a return of $6,000 to the Police Department budget. He mentioned diligent cleaning of vehicles and the station in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also mentioned a slight uptick in domestic violence calls since the quarantine was enacted.

The Board then officially approved the resignation of AOC Bob Howard, recognizing his 25 years of service. The Board moved into Executive Session to discuss pending litigation and a specific DPW personnel issue; the Board does not plan to act on these matters this evening, only discuss.

The next Regularly scheduled Board Meeting will occur on May 19th at 6:00pm using the GoToMeeting platform. Log-in information will be made available on the Village website. By Casey Carpenter