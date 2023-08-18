Newark Village meeting Aug 15, 2023

Mayor Jonathan Taylor opened the Village of Newark Board Meeting.

The Board recognized the Newark High School Boys’ Basketball Team and especially the dedicated coaching staff as they recently earned the Sectional Championship. Coach Cuperus expressed his appreciation for the support of the Village Board and Mayor Taylor in particular.

Fire Chief Jeff Miller provided his reporting, noting 379 calls by the department this year. He also shared response data for the Fire Department, with an average time from dispatch to first vehicle departing of 2.79 minutes and scene arrival of just over 5 minutes.

Mark Peake (Economic Development) raised some topics related to potential improvements to biking amenities within the Village and Canal Trail.

The Board approved a contract with Civic Plus (Website Service Provider) for updates to the Village website and Facebook page.

The Board tabled a policy regarding applications for utility or construction in the Village right-of-way.

They approved assisting the Town of Lyons with payment for grant writing ($2,100, Newark Village portion) regarding a study for a potential consolidation of wastewater treatment services with the Village of Newark.

Mike Bowens (Code Enforcement) provided his monthly report to the Board, noting a recent fire on North Main Street. He stated that his office is investigating the status of room rentals at The Waterside Hotel, as a Certificate of Occupancy is not on file with either the Village of Newark nor the Wayne County Health Department.

Additionally, Bowens has needed to request law enforcement support for the delivery of some property violations. Next, the Board approved a motion allowing Refuel Fitness to hold outdoor classes at Perkins Park, subject to insurance and park availability.

Chief Rich Martin reviewed the police department actions for the month which include 16 property damage accidents, 2 personal injury accidents, 13 arrests, 1 juvenile report, 48 property checks, and 1 Use of Force incident (Brandished Taser). Service Calls for the month totalled 585, with 22 answered by partner agencies (since July 11th) in order to cover scheduling vacancies. During Time for the Public, Richard Godfrey approached the Board about property maintenance issues he is experiencing with his neighbor; the Board had no official action to suggest. The Board then entered an Executive Session to discuss a potential land acquisition and potential Village employee. The next meeting of the Newark Village Board is scheduled for Monday, September 25 at 6:00 P.M. By Casey C. Carpenter