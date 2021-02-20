Newark Village Meeting Feb. 16, 2021

The Newark Town Board Meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Board recognizing members with extensive years of service to the Village.

Next, the Board approved the minutes of the previous meetings (January 19-Regular, January 27-Special) and the expenditures of the previous month.

The Main Street Restaurant has requested to close off the back end of the building to create a deck and discontinue the usage of the side street; final approval will be subject to approval of the Canal Corporation.

The Board opened a Public Hearing regarding the Community Block Grant Application related to the Blue Cut Culvert project; this was closed without comment.

There was no action on the dedication of Garfield Street and Adams Street, pending further information to be gathered.

A Garage license agreement at 269 Murray Street was approved by the Board. The Board approved the renewal of lawn mowing contracts for village cemeteries and village parks.

Village citizen Michael Bogan shared with the Board his issues with a Sanitary Sewer backflow and associated concerns to his property. He noted the extensive costs that he incurred in the repair, while he actively reached out to the DPW for assistance.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor reiterated the applicable regulations and provided the homeowner with condolences for his expense.

The Board approved Cornell Cooperative Extension utilizing the village spaces as an emergency usage location.

The Board then approved the Village Pandemic Operations Plan.

Chief Thoms shared that his officers have completed Implicit Bias training and continue to move ahead with police reform.

The DPW has requested for Truck #36 to be repaired; this was approved at an amount of approximately $33,000.

Dennis Toller spoke for the Veterans’ Council requesting financial support for their work in the community; funds in the amount of $1500 will be available for their work.

The Board then moved into Executive Session regarding the Village Office and Village Police Department.

The next Newark Village Board Meeting is scheduled for March 16th at 6:00 pm.

By Casey Carpenter