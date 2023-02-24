Newark Village meeting Feb. 21, 2023

Trustee Stuart Blodget opened the Village of Newark Board Meeting. Fire Chief Chuck Witt reported 40 calls for service for last month. He additionally thanked Trustee Bob Bendix for his recent donation of a washer and dryer to the Fire Department, which will provide the volunteers the ability to wash clothes after a fire.

Mike Bowens (Code Enforcement) provided his monthly report to the Board noting that his office has been managing numerous unlicensed vehicle and garbage complaints.

Mark Peake (Economic Development) announced EBike 315, an electronic bicycle repair & rental shop which will be opening in the old Arcadia Sports location.

The Board approved a number of events (Laurel House 5K on June 10th, Cornerstone Fellowships SonShine in the Park Family Festival on July 8th, Newark girls softball Chicken BBQ on April 22nd). The Board approved the lawn mowing contract for the Village Parks in the amount of $59,305 to Lowrey’s Lawn & Landscaping. Superintendent Bob Hutteman (Department of Public Works) requested for a variety of small items to be declared surplus. He also mentioned the upcoming major repairs (culvert, sidewalks, water mains) to West Miller Street between Mason Street and Lilly Street. For public comment, James Shuler (Youth Advocacy Center) requested use of Perkins Park for the Wayne County Unity Fest on June 19th; the Board approved.

The Meeting then went into Executive Session to discuss possession of property within the Code Enforcement Department.

The next meeting of the Newark Village Board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21st at 6:00 P.M.

By Casey C. Carpenter