Newark Village Meeting   Jan. 21, 2020

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes of the previous meetings (12/17/2019-Regular, 1/10/2020-Specia

l). Fire Chief Kevin Velte noted a busy weekend with 2 structure fires, thankfully without injury. He also provided his year-end report citing 557 total calls, which is near-average for the Fire Department.

Mark Peake, Economic Development, reviewed many projects including the two proposed housing communities coming to Newark, the continued advances with the IEC expansion, the Honest Hemp Facility outreach to local farmers, and the recent purchase of The Corner Tavern with an expectation that it will reopen.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor announced a $30,000 grant for addition of UV disinfection at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The Board approved the grant for the engineering study and other associated measures.

The Board authorized the sharing of legal costs for the three property assessment challenge defense costs, for the Speedway, Newark Plaza LLC, and Community Bank properties litigation.

The Board approved accepting a grant in the amount of $30,000 for a green infrastructure engineering study for Perkins Park.

The Board approved a quote for replacement of the Fire Department doors in the amount of $16,890 by Geneva Glass as lowest responsible bidder.

The Board briefly discussed, then approved adding insurance for the new light fixtures.

The Board approved the 2020 street paving schedule, with some comments and questions about streets on the lists.

Police Chief Thoms reviewed a number of requests for training for his officers which were approved by the Board. The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss specific personnel matters.

By Casey Carpenter