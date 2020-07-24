Newark Village Meeting July 21, 2020

The Village of Newark Meeting, held in-person with social distancing measures, was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance. Next the Board approved minutes of the previous meetings (Regular- June 16; Special- June 19; Special- July 1) and the expenditures of the previous month.

The meeting then moved on to Department Reports. Fire Chief Kevin Velte noted 273 calls to date, emphasizing that the Department managed 6 simultaneous fires on the 4th of July. The ladder truck is repaired and expected back any day. Mark Peake of Code Enforcement reported that there has been a 29% increase in building permits over last year at this time, likely due to residents being home with the COVID-19 closure.

As for Economic Development, he announced the opening of the North Main Street Restaurant. Parker’s Restaurant has requested a designated parking spot for pick-up orders; the Board elected to table this issue until further information is collected from other businesses in the area.

Village Clerk Steve Murawski reported an increase over last year in parking collections of $200,000, perhaps due somewhat to the change to LMB Collections.

A brief discussion of strengthening the Village Smoking Policy to ban smoking by employees during any working hours (not scheduled breaks) occurred; the motion was tabled for further discussion. The Board began to discuss the tower lease agreement and then tabled this for the Executive Session.

Next, they considered the reaffirmation of road dedications for Garfield Street and Adams Street; this was tabled for determination of whether these roads are included in the State CHIPS funding miles.

The Board next approved the “Waste Hauler Discharge Application” and the “Waste Hauler Discharge License” to formalize the Village’s acceptance of sludge, septic, and leachate from other municipalities.

The Board then approved the SEQR Intent to Be Lead Agency resolution for the WWTP UV Disinfection Project. The Mayor was then authorized to sign the Full Environmental Assessment Form for the UV Disinfection Building.

Next, the Board discussed a request for a cemetery monument that does not conform to the Village Cemetery Rules; the Board respectfully denied the request and will work with the family on other options. Mayor Taylor then noted several improvements in the Village including the Canal Trail Project, foot bridges to be installed on Silver Hill, and the near-completion of the Library roof construction.

Police Chief Thoms reported the identification of those responsible for the defacement of the mural; the perpetrators were minor females whose case is being handled by Family Court. Trustee Rebecca Vermeulen led the clean-up efforts and expressed thanks for the group that helped address the vandalism.

The Board then approved a proposal for Construction Administration services from MRB Group for the Library Roof Project.

Next, the Board revisited the T.Y. Lin change order for inspection services that continued during the extended construction season during the warm winter; this amendment was passed. The Board amended the MRB Group contract for Water Treatment Plant project to include the testing services by CME, which was clarified not to increase the project total. The Library Roof Project budget was amended at an increase of $1050 to install new vents in the roof, as opposed to reusing the damaged ones. Bob Hutteman of the Department of Public Works noted the ample support that the Town of Arcadia DPW has provided during the Canal Trail Project.

During Public Comment, Peter Blandino stated that he was concerned that the Village had been singled-out by the DEC, being held to a higher standard regarding the UV Disinfection Building; Mayor Taylor clarified that actually the Village was one of the last in the area to be complying with this up-coming new regulation. David Wilck then impressed upon the Board his frustration with illegal fireworks in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. He stated that he had called the Police Department multiple times and did not feel that this resulted in an ending to the firework activity; multiple Trustees said that this is an area they will address in the future.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss an employee in the Courts and the Tower Lease agreement. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board is August 18th at 6:00.

By Casey Carpenter