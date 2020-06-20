Newark Village Meeting   June 17, 2020

The Newark Village meeting, held by video conference due to continued social distancing measures, was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the previous minutes (Regular - May 19, Special - May 28).

After an Executive Session, the Board approved both a Dock Master and Crossing Guard.

Fire Chief Kevin Velte reported that the re-epoxy of the Fire Hall floor is nearly complete. He additionally mentioned a recent incident where the Ladder Truck backed into the building and received some cosmetic damage; it is currently being repaired and the department is using a loaner.

The Board approved a motion to accept the fire appointees as voted on by the Fire Hall delegates.

Code Enforcement reports that the IEC and Hannick Hall projects are making progress.

The Board engaged Bill Davis in a series of questions about the plans for the UV disinfection and expansion of the compost buildings

After a robust discussion, the Board elected to wait for a finalized proposal and grant application before acting further.

The Board next approved a grant writing proposal for the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan grant with MRB for $3,000.

There was a lengthy discussion about the Village’s engagement with American Tower, especially with considerations for tenants and changes with technology in the future; they ultimately elected to consider the matter further.

Next, the Board considered two applications for Collections Revenue service, especially as this impacts unrecouped maintenance fees. They ultimately decided to go ahead with a professional company.

They approved the Community Wide Garage Sale on August 1st.

The Board approved a motion to pursue a grant with the County to begin digitizing court records.

The Board approved the installation of a stop sign at Erie Street and Westshore Blvd; this will be added to the Village Code and advertised.

Next, they approved an excess sewer relief in the amount of $1100 for a Union Street address.

The Board approved two activities (Wooden Bat League, Tournament) at Colburn Park with field usage fees and security deposits.

The next Village Board Meeting is scheduled for July 21st. There was no Public Comment given.

The Board then went into Executive Session again to discuss personnel matters, but would be taking no action.

By Casey Carpenter