Newark Village Meeting   March 19, 2019

The meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the last meeting.

Approximately 40 community members were in attendance. Among the attendees were Indoor Track and Field Coach Joe Kopnitsky, and athlete Trinity Wells, as well as Girls Bowling Coach Mark Rowe and athletes Emily Spry, Abbie Olmstead, Natalie Kent, Ashley Tack, Rebecca Spry, and Emily Lang. Mayor Jonathan Taylor presented the athletes with certificates as Wells had achieved Section V Champion -1500m, Section V Champion- 1000m, and Wayne Finger Lakes League Champion- 1500 m while Spry, Olmstead, Kent, Tack, Spry, and Lang had achieved Section V- Class C Champions, and Finger Lakes League Champions, NYSPHSAA- Division 2- 2nd place.

Newark Indoor Track and Field Coach Joe Kopnitsky and athlete Trinity Wells

Next, Fire Chief Rusty Havert reported that the fire department had 119 calls this winter. He then requested the approval of new member Tanner Witt to the Deluge Host Company #1. Motion carried. The Board addressed the request of a variance for 200 East Avenue for the building of a T-Mobile transmitter. A public hearing was opened and then closed without comment. The Board then carried a motion to determine that the Village of Newark will be the lead agency and that the project will be designated as having no environmental impact; the Board then approved the granting of the permit for the project.

The board then approved the training request for the harassment policy. When asked to consider an increase to replace meters and transmitters for customers who are classified as “Outside Village” the board decided to table the motion until the next meeting. Finger Lakes DDSO then asked that the board allow the security to write tickets on the private property that will then be collected through the village court system and processed in accordance with NYS vehicle and traffic law. Motion carried.

Next, the following motions were carried:

• Schedule public hearing for proposed fiscal year 2020 budget on April 2, 2019 at 6:00pm

• Extend appointment of Associate Justice Rodman from April 1 to December 31, 2019

• Adopt Energy Benchmarking Requirements for NYSERDA grant program

• Budgetary transfers for Library (Doors and Roof) and Fire House (Doors) building repairs

• Spring brush pick up schedule from May 1 to May 31, 2019

• Use of Central Park by Care Net and Laurel House on June 8, 2019 from 9:00am to 4:00pm

• NYS Ag & Markets Dog Control Officer Inspection Report for February 20, 2019

• Allow the Chemical Bid for Aluminum Sulfate at .70 cents per gallon

• Contract for Wayne ARC to maintain the Interpretive Center from May until August 2019

• Officer training- 2019 Highway School

• Officers Rice and Salerno training- Certified Armorers for the Newark Police Department AR-15 Patrol Rifles

• Officer Dean training- Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and Drug Connection Training (Trustee Vermeulen voted nay)

• Setup of recently purchased earth planters on South Main from Maple Ave to Washington St

When asked to consider approving MRB to complete the “Mixing Zone Form” for the SPEDES WWTP permit renewal the board agreed to table it until next month. Also, the motion for a unified solar permit for residential properties was tabled until next month. Finally, a discussion regarding cutting back the time for Movies in the Park, since the coordinator has moved out of the village, has been tabled until next month.

The next Village Board Meeting is scheduled for April 16, 2019 at 6:00.

By Casey Carpenter and Amber Linson