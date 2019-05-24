Newark Village Meeting   May 21, 2019

The Meeting was called to order with Mayor Jonathan Taylor leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next was the approval of the minutes of the Regular Meeting April 16.

The Fire Department announced the approval of Kristen Pickering as a new member of the fire company.

The Board briefly discussed and approved a motion to allow overnight parking in a Village lot for particular apartment residents.

The Board discussed authorizing the relevy of past due water and sewer bills in the amount of $5,866.61, $7,017.00 of unpaid Public Works charges, and $105.00 of unpaid Commercial Inspections into the June 2019 real property taxes; the motion was carried.

Next, the Board discussed some logistical matters related to Village retirees for use of their sick bank to pay for health insurance and approved a minor change.

The Board then carried a motion to approve the Mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with Bonadio & Company for Fiscal Year 2019 audit. The Board next approved a contract with CGI Communications, Inc to produce a series of No Cost promotional videos for Newark, which may also provide opportunities for local business promotion.

The Board discussed connecting the Village water system to the Town of Arcadia Water District #16 Extension; the motion was carried.

The Board discussed and approved multiple summer activities including chicken barbeque fundraiser for Newark Lady Reds, Taste of Wayne County Event, Memorial Day Parade, and the Newark Park Band.

The Board was presented with a request to widen a driveway at 201 Wilson Street, which was ultimately carried contingent on replacement of sidewalk blocks adjacent to the driveway.

A request for a second driveway at 228 Van Dusen Street was approved, with homeowner Jeffrey Miller on hand to offer details; this motion was approved.

A request for a third driveway at 416 Colton was not approved by the Board, citing ample parking available with current driveways.

A Professional Services Agreement with MRB Group for work on the Erie Canal Trail Improvements project was approved. Following a discussion regarding the purpose and enforceability, the Board ultimately approved a motion suggested by the Tobacco Coalition to establish all Village of Newark Parks as non-smoking locations.

The Board approved a rewrite of the Grounds Lease with Newark-Arcadia EMS for the Frey Street property. Police Chief Thoms requested a resolution making permanent the 4-way stop at the entrance to the high school. He also requested additional training for a member of his force on the topic of cyber security, with no cost to the Village.

These requests were approved by the Board. Chief Thoms also requested the designation of 2 vehicles (2003 Acura, 2009 Chevy Tahoe K-9) as surplus, due to age and use; the Board asked for an estimate for repair to The Tahoe prior to decision.

Public Comment was opened and Brian Williams (Galen Animal Control Officer) expressed his concerns regarding services rendered that he believes he was not properly compensated for in the amount of nearly $7,000; Mayor Taylor stated that the matter would be discussed further during Executive Session. The Board then entered Executive Session.

The next Village Board meeting is scheduled for June 16, 2019 at 6:00.

by Casey Carpenter