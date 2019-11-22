Newark Village Meeting, November 19, 2019

The Meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting dated October 15, 2019.

The Board then received an audit presentation for the fiscal year 2019 by Randy Shepard of Bonadio & Co. He reported that in general things are in good order, noting no issues in the control measures the village has in place.

Fire Chief Kevin Velte reported 507 calls for service and requested approval of the annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser; the Board did move and approve the event.

Mark Peake, Code Enforcement/Economic Development, reported a high number of inquiries about available properties in the Village. The Board approved the 2019-2020 Delinquent Tax Relevy Resolution amount of $220,088.96.

The Board then received a short presentation on a request for the Village Board to join the County in support of a grant application for Brownfield Assessment grant funding in the amount of $600,000; the Board approved the motion.

The Board moved on to annual intermunicipal agreements with the Town of Arcadia for the simultaneous employment of the Town Highway Supervisor and the usage of the Village Dog Kennel. The Board discussed the request by St. Mark’s Church to have assists added to the new sidewalks outside the building; the request was tabled for further review of the applicable codes.

The Board surplused a 2003 Case Backhoe, with value to be determined and DPW materials/equipment from old Main Street.

Trustee Blodgett raised the topic of the Frey Street tennis courts and their state of disrepair. He suggested reconsidering the space for an outdoor basketball court, and perhaps other sports courts. During Public Comment, a trio of neighbors from Oak Drive, Steve Vanderbrook, Walt Hallagan, and Tim Johnson raised concerns about a parcel in the village that has been purchased which they suspect may have been for hunting purposes, with the owner being of mind that village hunting codes were tabled for further discussion. The Mayor clearly stated that the local law has not changed and that the situation is being monitored with Police Chief Thoms and the DEC.

An additional Public Comment was made by Barbara Reeves Meeks of Charlotte Street, who raised concerns about the usage of Perkins Park at arrival and dismissal times for Kelley and Perkins Schools. She stated that the park is being used as school property and not a space dedicated to leisure, as park space is intended to be.

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters. The next Village Board Meeting will be Tuesday, December 17th at 6:00 pm.

