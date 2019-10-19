Newark Village Meeting Oct. 15, 2019

The Newark Village Board approved the minutes from the meetings dated September 24 (Regular) and October 1 (Special).

The meeting began with Code Enforcement report by Mark Peake who cited a recent visit to V Tech Technologies with Mayor Jonathan Taylor and the continued progress with the IEC construction.

Next, the Board approved the 2019-2020 Delinquent Tax Relevy Resolution, as requested by the County.

The Board approved the use of the Village streets for the annual 5K Turkey Day Race.

The Board then determined to surplus a 2005 Chevy Impala, the former Chief’s vehicle.

The Board moved and approved to increase rates for septic hauled into the Waste Water Treatment Plant to make it more inline with current costs. Surplused Stewart Rodding machinery bid of $50 was accepted.

Share Change Order #3 in the amount of $64,651.17 in the Route 88 Main Street Project to cover additional costs was approved; Mayor Taylor noted that this may near the project to the contingency limit.

The Board moved to remain part of the Class Action Lawsuit for Opiods.

Mayor Taylor advocated for the village to utilize the Cornell Design Connect to move forward with the designing of a canalside amphitheater that may be considered in the future should funding be secured; the Board approved the usage of $500 to this end.

The Board then engaged in a long discussion regarding installation of lighting in the Woodlane sidewalk project. The Board elected to add this expense to the LED lighting project, but will seek partnership with the Town on this. Next, First Light was approved for an easement to install fiber optic cables in Technology Parkway. The Board acknowledged receipt of notice that Jake Wheeler has been removed from the rolls of Arcadia Hose #2. Police Chief Havert requested that the Board surplus a 2009 Chevy Impala, citing the expense of needed repairs. The Board approved the request. There was no participation during Public Comment. The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel issues.

