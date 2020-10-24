Newark Village Meeting October 20

The Newark Village Board Meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor asked for the spectators to remain standing for a moment of silence in recognition of the recent, sudden passing of Deputy Clerk Caroline Pitti.

The Board then approved the minutes of the previous meetings (September 15th-Regular, September 22nd- Special).

Fire Chief Kevin Velte reported that 412 calls have been made to date this year. He requested the surplusing of an outdated fire hose; the Board approved the measure.

Code Enforcement Officer Mark Peake reported that the new inspection software is proving effective and expected to cause a major reduction in paperwork. Peake additionally requested an Executive Session to discuss a real estate matter.

Jessica Wells requested that the Board approve the Turkey Trot in a modified manner; following discussion of safety considerations, the Board approved.

The local Boy Scout Troop requested the use of Perkins Park as a drop off location for the fall food drive on November 7th; the Board approved the usage of the park.

Mayor Taylor raised a motion for the dedication of the new road Legendary Way located at the Industrial Park; he reiterated the importance of the Industrial Park being “shovel-ready” to encourage local investment.

Police Chief Thoms reported that his department has started the review of policies per the Governor’s Executive Order No. 203; he noted strengthening the “duty to intervene” policy and “de-escalation measures.”

The Board approved 2 training requests for a Photography Course at a rate of $300 each. Chief Thoms additionally requested an Executive Session regarding a staffing matter.

The Board approved a request for $2850 for repair to the DPW barn roof.

The Board approved an FLMA request for Police Officer Dean.

During Public comment, Town Councilman Richard Van Laken approached the Board regarding the request for an easement on North Shore Blvd for the creation of a parking lot for a potential dog park on Town property. The Board will review this with Village Council and prepare a response.

The next meeting of the Newark Village Board will be November 17th at 6:00.

By Casey Carpenter