Newark Village Meeting, Sept. 24, 2019

The Newark Village meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Board then approved the minutes of the following meetings: 8/20/2019 (Regular), 9/4/2019 (Special), 9/9/2019 (Workshop/Special) and approved payments and receipt of monthly reports.

Code Enforcement reported on several projects in the village including an expansion at 305 West Shore Boulevard, steel going up at the IEC project on Silverhill, and the extensive renovations to the Catholic Charities Building on South Clinton Avenue. The Board then reviewed the new Sexual Harassment Policy and made some small modifications; following discussion, the Board approved the policy. All Village employees and volunteers will need to receive this training by October 6th. The Board designated November 1st as Extra Mile Day, recognizing people who put forth extra effort in volunteering to make the village a better place to live. The Board approved Kyra Yon as Newark Housing Authority Board of Commissioners replacement.

The Board next approved the 5K race for Laurel House and the Newark High School Homecoming Parade, as well as approving the use of the N. Main St. Cemetery by the Newark Arcadia Historical Society.

There was a brief discussion regarding the bid for Pump Station alarms which will cost $68,125, funded from excess monies from the South Main Street Project; this motion was ultimately approved. The Board next accepted the bid from CP Ward to repair the water main break on Main St under the bridge at a cost of $47,810, also funded with excess monies from South Main Street Project. Brush pickup is scheduled to begin on October 7th with leaf pick up to follow.

Police Chief Tommes read a letter he received announcing the retirement of Sergeant Mike Patton following 19 years in Newark, 27 years total service. The Board regretfully accepted his resignation.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor gave a brief update to the Woodlane sidewalk project, stating that curbs are planned to be set October 1st. Additionally, he mentioned that much of the South Main Street Project is complete, with next steps to include activation of new traffic signals and the planting of nearly 40 trees. The Board then moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel, contracts, and pending litigation. The next Board meeting is scheduled for October 15th at 6:00 pm.

