Ontario town Board 5/24/21

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

The April 2021 Supervisor’s Report was approved in addition to the Abstract of Claims totaling $130,357.22.

The Board authorized the waiving of the peddler permit licensing fee for the Food Truck Festival taking place on June 9, 2021. The Food Truck Festival will be hosted by the Wayne Central Education Foundation. Fees that have already been paid by some vendors will be refunded.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with the Wayne Central School District for school tax collection services for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board resolved to authorize Supervisor Robusto to sign an Attorney Engagement Agreement with Anthony J. Villani, P.C. for professional services in 2021.

After 25 years of service to the Town of Ontario, Jennifer Benedict will retire from the Business Office effective August 19, 2021.

Cassandra M. Osbourne was hired as Court Clerk with a starting wage of $16.75/hour effective June 1, 2021. Current Court Clerk Dawn Yantch will retire effective July 29, 2021.

Bob Kieffer was hired as Watershed Engineer, effective June 1, 2021 at a rate of $50.00/hour for approximately 10 hours/week.

In lieu of a Memorial Day parade there will be a ceremony at 11:00 AM on May 31, 2021 at the American Legion, 6180 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:54 PM for personnel matters.

The meeting adjourned at 8:31 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso